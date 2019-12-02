Mayfield declined to blame the injury, which the Browns described as a bruise, as a reason behind his so-so second half. Mayfield went 8 of 15 for 98 yards after getting hurt, his final throw a wayward toss in the direction of Jarvis Landry that Steelers cornerback and former Brown Joe Haden picked off with 1:06 remaining. Nick Chubb ran for 58 yards and Kareem Hunt added 65 total yards and a touchdown reception. But Cleveland failed to pull even with the Steelers in the AFC North and sweep the season series from its rival for the first time in 31 years.