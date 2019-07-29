Redskins near crossroads for new home to replace FedEx Field

“As you can see with the teams that have done new stadiums, it’s for the next generation,” president Bruce Allen said in a sit-down interview with the Associated Press. “A stadium location and building is for the next 40 years — where you’re going to be and the home. It’s taken into account where technology is going and where people want to work, live and play in the same location. It’s critical. It’s critical for the way you’re going to present your team to your fans and how accessible you can be for your fans.”