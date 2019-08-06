Redskins to offer NFL’s first gambling-focused telecast during preseason

The NFL has historically been opposed to gambling on its games, although it publishes injury reports that sportsbooks use to adjust point spreads, and it has embraced daily fantasy sports, in which fans wager on the performances of individual players rather than the outcome of a game. The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have been more eager to embrace sports betting in states where it is legal, and they have created business partnerships with sportsbook operators. Caesars Entertainment became the NFL's first casino sponsor this year, but the deal does not include sports betting or fantasy football.