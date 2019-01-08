Roy Hilton, longtime Baltimore Colts defensive end who was on Super Bowl-winning team, dies at age 75

In Super Bowl V, Baltimore Colts’ defensive end Roy Hilton played the game of his life: four tackles, two sacks and a fearsome fourth-quarter rush of the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback that forced a hurried pass, a Colts’ interception and the tying touchdown.

After the game, celebrating a 16-13 victory in Baltimore’s locker room, head coach Don McCafferty approached Hilton, embraced the leggy defensive end and whispered, “Thanks.”

“That [moment] was the highlight of my entire career,” Hilton said later.

An 11-year NFL veteran, Roy Lee Hilton died Sunday at Gilchrist Center Towson. The Randallstown resident, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, was 75. Hilton played for the Colts from 1965 to 1973.

“Roy was a dear, dear friend,” said Lenny Moore, 85, the Colts’ Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver who played with Hilton from 1965 through 1967. “All our lives, we could talk and relate. You could trust him, on and off the field. He was a beautiful guy who took care of business; I’m still going through the loss.”

This article will be updated.

mike.klingaman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikeKlingaman