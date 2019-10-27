Drew Brees passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first game in more than five weeks since thumb surgery, and the New Orleans Saints won their sixth straight with a 31-9 victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
With few exceptions, Brees was accurate and looked composed even as his pass blocking collapsed, completing 34 of 43 passes.
He was intercepted once, by Patrick Peterson, but was not pressured before throwing that aggressive, risky pass down the left sideline, where fullback Zach Line was double-covered.
The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on that turnover early in the second half, however, and Brees made them pay by leading three touchdown drives after that, ending with passes to running back Latavius Murray, dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill, and leading receiver Michael Thomas.
Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 22 yards0, but Arizona never found the end zone. Eight of his completions went to Christian Kirk for 79 yards in the receiver's return from an ankle sprain. Arizona was held to 40 yards rushing and the Saints' defense held a fifth-straight opponent below 260 total net yards.
With backup Teddy Bridgewater filling in, the Saints had won all five games since Brees' ulnar collateral ligament surgery on Sept. 18. But coach Sean Payton said during the week that Brees had been medically cleared and that there were no misgivings about returning the 40-year-old Brees to his starting role as soon as the NFL's all-time leading passer felt ready.
With Saints top running back Alvin Kamara sidelined by ankle and knee soreness, Murray had his second straight productive performance. He rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 55 yards and a score.
Eagles 31, Bills 13
Rookie Miles Sanders scored on a career-best 65-yard touchdown run and the Philadelphia Eagles snapped a two-game skid with a 31-13 win over the host Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Carson Wentz finished 17 of 24 for 172 and a touchdown passing in a game the Eagles blew open by scoring TDs 83 seconds apart spanning halftime.
Dallas Goedert scored on a 5-yard catch. Jordan Howard had a team-best 96 yards rushing and scored on a 3-yard run, and Boston Scott scored on a 4-yard run after Sanders left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.
Linebacker Brandon Graham had one of the team's four sacks, and also forced and recovered quarterback Josh Allen's fumble, which led to Goedert scoring the go-ahead touchdown.
The Eagles improved to 4-4 in bouncing back from a 37-10 prime-time dud of a loss at Dallas last week, and amid questions the team lacked discipline. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick criticized Eagles leaders upon being released by the team. And offensive tackle Lane Johnson raised questions by suggesting Eagles players were showing up late for team meetings.
The Bills (5-2) squandered an opportunity to open 6-1 for the first time since 1993, and failed to answer skeptics as to whether their hot start is a result of a soft schedule.
Buffalo has faced just one opponent — New England — that entered this weekend with a winning record. And the Bills were coming off a week in which they rallied from a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the winless Miami Dolphins 31-21.
The Bills were essentially trampled by the Eagles. The 218 yards rushing allowed was the most by Buffalo since giving up 273 against New England on Dec. 23. And Buffalo had not surrendered three touchdowns rushing since allowing three in a 2018 season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore.
Allen finished 16 of 34 for 169 yards with touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and Devin Singletary. Allen also fumbled three times, losing one.
Colts 15, Broncos 13
Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left Sunday to help the host Indianapolis Colts rally for a 15-13 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The NFL's career scoring leader overcame two earlier misses to keep Indy (5-2) atop the AFC South with its third straight victory.
Denver (2-6) has lost two in a row.
The difference this time was the Broncos settled for two short field goals on time-consuming drives in the first half. Brandon McManus made a 21-yarder to cap a 17-play drive that consumed nearly eight minutes and a 29-yarder on their next possession when the Broncos burned nearly 5{ minutes in 13 plays to make it 6-0.
Indy finally answered with Vinatieri's 55-yard field goal that dropped over the crossbar to make it 6-3 at the half.
Denver took a 13-3 lead when Royce Freeman weaved his way through the Colts defense on a 4-yard score to make it 13-3.
The Colts thought they had tied it when Marlon Mack followed Vinatieri’s second field goal with a 10-yard TD run. Instead, Vinatieri missed his fourth extra point of the season and Indy didn’t get a chance to take the lead until Jacoby Brissett took the Colts 56 yards in 86 seconds to set up Vinatieri’s third field goal of the day.
Chargers 17, Bears 16
Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers hung on to beat host Chicago, 17-16, on Sunday.
The Bears (3-4) took over at their 35 with 1:33 remaining and had a chance to win it after driving all the way to the 21. Chicago had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take a knee with about 40 seconds left rather than try to get closer to the goal line. And Pineiro, who hit an upright on a miss earlier, hooked the potential winner wide left as time expired.
That allowed the Chargers (3-5) to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid their first 0-4 October since 2000, while the Bears dropped their third in a row. Los Angeles also picked up its first victory in seven road games all-time against Chicago and its first win at Soldier Field after losing four.
Philip Rivers threw an 11-yard touchdown to Austin Ekeler in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the game after Melvin Ingram recovered a fumble by Trubisky in Chicago territory.
Rivers was 19 of 29 for 201 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Melvin Gordon ran for a score. Joey Bosa had two sacks, and the Chargers picked up their first victory since a win at Miami on Sept. 29.
Rookie David Montgomery ran for a career-high 135 yards and one touchdown, after Chicago set a franchise low with seven rushing attempts the previous week against New Orleans.
Trubisky completed 23 of 35 passes for 253 yards an interception. But the Bears came away with just one touchdown and three field goals in five trips inside the 20.
Titans 27, Buccaneers 23
Ryan Tannehill threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left, and the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-23, for their second straight win.
Tennessee came in with the NFL's No. 4 scoring defense, having not allowed more than 20 points in a game all season. The Buccaneers entered with the league's fourth-best offense, averaging 28.8 points a game, and they became the first to top the mark.
The Titans (4-4) led 14-3 after turning a pair of first-quarter turnovers into two TD passes by Tannehill.
The Bucs (2-6) lost their third straight and fourth in five games despite Jameis Winston and Mike Evans putting the Bucs up 23-17 by connecting on a TD pass at the end of the first half and a second early in the third quarter. They wouldn't score again despite outgaining Tennessee 389-246.
Tampa Bay couldn't overcome four turnovers — all by Winston, who now has 10 combined turnovers over his past eight quarters.
After Harold Landry III sacked and stripped Winston of the ball with 6:03 left, the Titans had a chance to pad their lead. Coach Mike Vrabel chose to fake a field goal on fourth-and-2. Punter and holder Brett Kern was stopped for no gain, turning the ball over to the Bucs with 3:41 left.
The Bucs drove to the Titans 32 and had the 2-minute warning to think over a play for fourth-and-1. Winston handed off to Peyton Barber out of the shotgun, and Jurrell Casey and Jayon Brown stopped him for a 1-yard loss.
Tampa Bay had a final chance, getting the ball back with 42 seconds to go, but Logan Ryan intercepted Winston with 18 seconds left to seal the win.
Jason Pierre-Paul sacked Tannehill on his first snap in his first game after being activated from a neck injury suffered in an offseason car accident, and Shaq Barrett got his 10th sack of the season. The Bucs finished with three sacks.
Lions 31, Giants 26
Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay and the host Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-26 victory over the slumping New York Giants on Sunday.
The Lions (3-3-1) took a two-TD lead in the first quarter and Stafford's 41-yard flea flicker to Golladay early in the fourth put them ahead by 12 points.
New York (2-6) turned the ball over on downs at the Lions 39 with 6:25 and at their 14 with 3:27 left, but it had another chance to come back.
Giants rookie Daniel Jones threw a 4-yard TD pass to Saquan Barkley and an extra point pulled them within five points late in the game. The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, sealing Detroit's victory.
The Giants have lost four games in a row before the end of October for the second straight season.
Jones had career highs with 28 completions, 41 attempts, four TD passes and fell just short of another mark with 311 yards passing. He fumbled the ball attempting a pass that former Giants linebacker Devon Kennard recovered and returned 13 yards for a TD in the first quarter.
Jones provided a promising performance after throwing only TD pass in each of his last four games and seven interceptions during that span. He threw 22- and 28-yard TD passes to rookie receiver Darius Slayton, who pulled the Giants within a point late in the first half only to have Aldrick Rosas miss his first extra point of the season.
New York hurt its chances in the first half with flags, including one questionable penalty for running into the kicker to extend the Lions' drive late in the first half that ended with Matt Prater's 52-yard field goal to give them a 17-13 lead.
Stafford finished 25 of 32 for 342 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.