It's been much the same for Rudolph. He beat out Josh Dobbs during training camp to become the top reserve behind starter Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph took over when Roethlisberger was lost for the season with a right elbow injury in Week 2, but missed time in October after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas in a loss to the Ravens on Oct. 6. He returned to lead Pittsburgh to three consecutive victories before an ugly 21-7 loss to Cleveland on Nov. 14 that ended with Rudolph getting into a fight with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, a brawl that culminated with Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet then hitting Rudolph in the head with it. Garrett later accused Rudolph of using a racial slur shortly before the fight, an allegation Rudolph denied and one the NFL said it had no evidence of.