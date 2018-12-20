Staff picks for Week 16 of the NFL season

Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season.

Click on the photos above to see predicted winners in Week 16.

Jen Badie: 141-79-2 overall, 9-7 last week

Edward Lee: 137-83-2 overall, 9-7 last week

Mike Preston: 133-87-2 overall, 8-8 last week

Peter Schmuck: 132-88-2 overall, 7-9 last week

Jonas Shaffer: 142-78-2 overall, 10-6 last week

Childs Walker: 142-78-2 overall, 8-8 last week

Redskins at Titans

Bengals at Browns

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions

Bills at Patriots

Packers at Jets

Texans at Eagles

Falcons at Panthers

Giants at Colts

Jaguars at Dolphins

Rams at Cardinals

Bears at 49ers

Steelers at Saints

Chiefs at Seahawks

Broncos at Raiders

Jen Badie

Titans

Browns

Cowboys

Vikings

Patriots

Packers

Texans

Panthers

Colts

Dolphins

Rams

Bears

Saints

Chiefs

Broncos

Edward Lee

Titans

Browns

Buccaneers

Vikings

Patriots

Packers

Texans

Panthers

Colts

Dolphins

Rams

Bears

Saints

Chiefs

Broncos

Mike Preston

Titans

Browns

Cowboys

Vikings

Patriots

Packers

Texans

Falcons

Colts

Dolphins

Rams

Bears

Saints

Chiefs

Broncos

Peter Schmuck

Titans

Browns

Cowboys

Lions

Patriots

Packers

Texans

Panthers

Colts

Dolphins

Rams

49ers

Saints

Seahawks

Raiders

Jonas Shaffer

Titans

Browns

Cowboys

Vikings

Patriots

Packers

Texans

Falcons

Colts

Dolphins

Rams

Bears

Saints

Chiefs

Broncos

Childs Walker

Titans

Browns

Cowboys

Vikings

Patriots

Packers

Eagles

Panthers

Colts

Dolphins

Rams

Bears

Saints

Chiefs

Broncos