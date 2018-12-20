Staff picks for Week 16 of the NFL season

Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season.
Jen Badie: 141-79-2 overall, 9-7 last week
Edward Lee: 137-83-2 overall, 9-7 last week
Mike Preston: 133-87-2 overall, 8-8 last week
Peter Schmuck: 132-88-2 overall, 7-9 last week
Jonas Shaffer: 142-78-2 overall, 10-6 last week
Childs Walker: 142-78-2 overall, 8-8 last week
Redskins at Titans
Packers at Jets
Texans at Eagles
Jaguars at Dolphins
Rams at Cardinals
Bears at 49ers
Broncos at Raiders
Jen Badie
Titans
Browns
Cowboys
Vikings
Patriots
Packers
Texans
Panthers
Colts
Dolphins
Rams
Bears
Saints
Chiefs
Broncos
Edward Lee
Titans
Browns
Buccaneers
Vikings
Patriots
Packers
Texans
Panthers
Colts
Dolphins
Rams
Bears
Saints
Chiefs
Broncos
Mike Preston
Titans
Browns
Cowboys
Vikings
Patriots
Packers
Texans
Falcons
Colts
Dolphins
Rams
Bears
Saints
Chiefs
Broncos
Peter Schmuck
Titans
Browns
Cowboys
Lions
Patriots
Packers
Texans
Panthers
Colts
Dolphins
Rams
49ers
Saints
Seahawks
Raiders
Jonas Shaffer
Titans
Browns
Cowboys
Vikings
Patriots
Packers
Texans
Falcons
Colts
Dolphins
Rams
Bears
Saints
Chiefs
Broncos
Childs Walker
Titans
Browns
Cowboys
Vikings
Patriots
Packers
Eagles
Panthers
Colts
Dolphins
Rams
Bears
Saints
Chiefs
Broncos