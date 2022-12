Staff picks for Week 14 of 2022 NFL season: Browns vs. Bengals, Jets vs. Bills, Dolphins vs. Chargers and more

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 14:

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer (120-73-2 overall, 11-3-1 last week): Raiders

Childs Walker (128-65-2 overall, 13-1-1 last week): Raiders

Ryan McFadden (114-79-2 overall, 10-4-1 last week): Raiders

Mike Preston (112-81-2 overall, 11-3-1 last week): Raiders

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Bengals

Childs Walker: Bengals

Ryan McFadden: Bengals

Mike Preston: Bengals

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m)

Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys

Childs Walker: Cowboys

Ryan McFadden: Cowboys

Mike Preston: Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Titans

Childs Walker: Titans

Ryan McFadden: Titans

Mike Preston: Titans

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Lions

Childs Walker: Lions

Ryan McFadden: Vikings

Mike Preston: Vikings

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Bills

Childs Walker: Bills

Ryan McFadden: Bills

Mike Preston: Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Eagles

Childs Walker: Eagles

Ryan McFadden: Eagles

Mike Preston: Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs

Childs Walker: Chiefs

Ryan McFadden: Chiefs

Mike Preston: Chiefs

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks

Childs Walker: Seahawks

Ryan McFadden: Seahawks

Mike Preston: Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: 49ers

Childs Walker: 49ers

Ryan McFadden: 49ers

Mike Preston: 49ers

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Dolphins

Childs Walker: Dolphins

Ryan McFadden: Dolphins

Mike Preston: Dolphins

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

Jonas Shaffer: Patriots

Childs Walker: Patriots

Ryan McFadden: Cardinals

Mike Preston: Patriots