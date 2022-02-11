Staff picks for Rams vs. Bengals: Who will win Super Bowl 56?

Bengals 27, Rams 24: It’s time for a new NFL champion, and there’s no better quarterback to signify a changing of the guard than Joe Burrow. He’s been cool as a cucumber since entering the league, and having won a national championship in college without blinking an eye, I see no reason why a Super Bowl will feel any different to Burrow. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jalen Ramsey will be worth the price of admission, but how the Rams find a way to slow running back Joe Mixon might be the key to the game. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will keep things close, but Burrow and the Bengals take home the ring.