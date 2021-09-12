2021 NFL season predictions: Winners and sleepers for Super Bowl, MVP, stats leaders and more

The Steelers enter 2021 with tepid expectations, given quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s late-career decline and regression expected for one of the league’s best defenses. But there’s still plenty of talent on this roster, highlighted by two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. If new offensive coordinator Matt Canada can get the most out of Roethlisberger and a talented group of playmakers while overcoming an unproven offensive line, the Steelers could be firmly in the playoff hunt, especially with a third wild-card spot added this season. That could be enough to give the nod to Tomlin, who has never coached a losing season in Pittsburgh.