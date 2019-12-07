Murray went to Arizona with the top pick a year after the Cardinals used a first-rounder on Josh Rosen — and has lived up to the billing. Murray has thrown for 2,866 yards while starting every game, has thrown for 14 TDs compared to only six interceptions, and has rushed for 446 yards and four scores. He has sparked an offense that struggled to do anything last year and has drawn lofty comparisons already to more established quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson.