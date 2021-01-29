NFL quarterback carousel: Predicting landing spots for Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and more

Trubisky’s weaknesses are well known, but he’s only 26 and has at least shown flashes of being an above-average player. For the price he’s going to command, a team like San Francisco should absolutely kick the tires. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense is notably quarterback-friendly, and this roster should be one of the league’s best, especially with a healthy Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel returning. Swapping Garoppolo for Trubisky might seem like a downgrade, but considering the money San Francisco would be saving, it might allow for upgrades elsewhere. If the 49ers strike out on Watson and Stafford and don’t find a way to pick a quarterback of their liking in the draft, this might be one of their best options.