Baltimore Sun staff picks for Week 4 of the NFL season

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 26, 2019 | 9:00 AM

Each week The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff predict the winners of every NFL game. You can find their Ravens’ picks here.

Jen Badie, editor (10-6 last week, 31-16-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Packers

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Texans

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Bears

Jaguars at Broncos: Jaguars

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

C.J. Doon, editor (9-7 last week, 29-18-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Eagles

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Texans

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Vikings

Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play the Lions in Detroit.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play the Lions in Detroit. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (9-7 last week, 30-17-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Packers

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Texans

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Bears

Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

Mike Preston, columnist (9-7 last week, 28-19-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Packers

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Texans

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Bears

Jaguars at Broncos: Jaguars

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears face the Vikings in Chicago on Sunday.
Mitch Trubisky and the Bears face the Vikings in Chicago on Sunday. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune)
Peter Schmuck, columnist (9-7 last week, 28-19-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Packers

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Texans

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Bears

Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

Joe Flacco and the Broncos host the Jaguars on Sunday.
Joe Flacco and the Broncos host the Jaguars on Sunday. (Matt Ludtke/AP)
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (10-6 last week, 31-16-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Packers

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Panthers

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Bears

Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

Childs Walker, reporter (10-6 last week, 30-17-1 overall)

Eagles at Packers: Packers

Titans at Falcons: Falcons

Patriots at Bills: Patriots

Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs

Raiders at Colts: Colts

Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers

Redskins at Giants: Giants

Panthers at Texans: Texans

Buccaneers at Rams: Rams

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks

Vikings at Bears: Bears

Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos

Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys

Bengals at Steelers: Steelers

