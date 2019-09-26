Baltimore Sun staff picks for Week 4 of the NFL season

Each week The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff predict the winners of every NFL game. You can find their Ravens’ picks here.
Jen Badie, editor (10-6 last week, 31-16-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Packers
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Texans
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Bears
Jaguars at Broncos: Jaguars
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers
C.J. Doon, editor (9-7 last week, 29-18-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Eagles
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Texans
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Vikings
Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (9-7 last week, 30-17-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Packers
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Texans
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Bears
Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers
Mike Preston, columnist (9-7 last week, 28-19-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Packers
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Texans
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Bears
Jaguars at Broncos: Jaguars
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers
Peter Schmuck, columnist (9-7 last week, 28-19-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Packers
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Texans
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Bears
Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (10-6 last week, 31-16-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Packers
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Panthers
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Bears
Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers
Childs Walker, reporter (10-6 last week, 30-17-1 overall)
Eagles at Packers: Packers
Titans at Falcons: Falcons
Patriots at Bills: Patriots
Chiefs at Lions: Chiefs
Raiders at Colts: Colts
Chargers at Dolphins: Chargers
Redskins at Giants: Giants
Panthers at Texans: Texans
Buccaneers at Rams: Rams
Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks
Vikings at Bears: Bears
Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos
Cowboys at Saints: Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers: Steelers