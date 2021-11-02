NFL power rankings, Week 8: A new team takes over at No. 1 in a wide-open race while Ravens top AFC North squads

Seattle, Atlanta and Philadelphia are just as difficult to figure out. Geno Smith led the Seahawks to a win over the hapless Jaguars, but Seattle’s playoff aspirations are moot unless Russell Wilson comes back from his finger injury. The Falcons seemingly turned their season around before a head-scratching loss to the Panthers, and now will be without star receiver Calvin Ridley as he takes a mental health break from football. The Eagles were left for dead after back-to-back losses, but a 44-6 throttling of the Lions at least keeps them in the playoff discussion. These teams have won enough to stay relevant, but with long-term questions at quarterback and flawed rosters, it might be time to turn the calendar toward the draft and the 2022 season.