NFL power rankings, Week 5: Ravens and Chargers on the rise heading into Sunday’s showdown

The same can be said for the Cowboys, who have also gotten MVP-level play from their quarterback. Dak Prescott looks better than ever after his gruesome ankle injury last year, dicing up the Giants for 302 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 44-20 win, but it’s the play of the defense that should have Cowboys fans excited. No longer will Dallas need to rely on perfection from Prescott just to stay competitive. With Trevon Diggs turning into a lockdown corner and rookie Micah Parsons making an impact as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, this Dallas defense is no longer a liability, but one of the best units in the league. That makes the Cowboys more dangerous than they’ve ever been with Prescott under center.