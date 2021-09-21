NFL power rankings, Week 2: Ravens prove they’re still a contender, while Saints and Steelers take a tumble

That brings us to Kansas City. A 36-35 loss in Baltimore showed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are mortal, but if not for rookie Odafe Oweh’s hit on Mahomes that forced an interception, Kansas City might have gone up 42-24 late in the third quarter. That doesn’t excuse a poor performance from a defense that let the Ravens rush for 251 yards, but it’s not as if the Chiefs didn’t put themselves in a great position to win. It took a costly fumble by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the final minute and a gutsy fourth-down conversion by quarterback Lamar Jackson to hand Kansas City its first September loss with Mahomes under center. This week’s matchup against the Chargers will show whether the Chiefs have real concerns or if this was just another speed bump on their way to a third straight AFC title.