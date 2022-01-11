NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Has there been a more surprising No. 1 seed in recent years than the Titans? After star running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury Oct. 31, Tennessee seemed fated to fall back down to earth and not make much noise in the postseason. But they went 6-3 down the stretch to clinch the top spot in the AFC and might be hitting their stride at just the right time. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill put together his best performance of the season in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the Texans, completing 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and Henry could return after the bye. The Titans have already proved their mettle, beating the Chiefs, Bills, Rams and 49ers this season. This could be the team that breaks Kansas City’s stranglehold of the AFC.