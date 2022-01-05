NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near

The Rams’ 20-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday was a perfect encapsulation of the Matthew Stafford experience. The star quarterback threw an ugly pick-six early in the game and followed it up with another interception into triple coverage, but he rallied the offense down the stretch to finish with 309 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with less than a minute left to Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams might have the most high-end talent of any roster in the league, and it showed when it mattered most Sunday as trade acquisition Von Miller came up with the game-sealing sack off the edge. This Rams team is far from perfect, but it has the firepower to keep up with the top contenders in the NFC if Stafford can avoid costly turnovers.