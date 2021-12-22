NFL power rankings, Week 15: As playoff race heats up, where do the Ravens and AFC North contenders stand?

Two teams that seemed to be in that race — the Cowboys and Cardinals — have not been impressive of late. Dallas has won three straight since losing the Raiders on Thanksgiving but hasn’t looked dominant against the Saints, Washington and Giants. Dak Prescott has just three touchdown passes and three interceptions during that stretch. Kyler Murray has been even more disappointing for the Cardinals, throwing three interceptions in his past two games, including one in an ugly 30-12 loss to the lowly Lions. For the first time in NFL history, a team with one win or fewer beat a 10-plus win team by double-digits. After looking like the clear favorite for the No. 1 seed, Arizona finds itself holding off the surging Rams and 49ers in the NFC West with three games to go.