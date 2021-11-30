NFL power rankings, Week 12: Where do the Ravens fit among the top contenders?

Then there’s the messy AFC. The Ravens survived a defensive slugfest against the Browns, 16-10, to somehow emerge with the conference’s best record despite being decimated by injuries. Lamar Jackson has been inconsistent, to say the least, and his numbers won’t blow anyone away, but he’s put himself in the MVP conversation by keeping the Ravens’ offense afloat without its top two running backs. The Ravens still need to show more improvement in the passing game if they want to get over the hump in the postseason, but they’ve proven their resilience by finding ways to win each week. When you become the only team in the Super Bowl era to score fewer than 17 points, finish with fewer than 325 total yards, throw at least four more interceptions than your opponent and still win, it might just be your year.