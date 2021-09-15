NFL power rankings, Week 1: Buccaneers and Chiefs remain teams to beat, while the Rams and Saints rise to the top

Speaking of a winnable division: the AFC South. The Titans and Colts were the betting favorites to win it entering the season, and that shouldn’t change after a disappointing Week 1. Tennessee might be in trouble, however. After the Titans built one of the most efficient offenses in the league under Arthur Smith’s play-action heavy scheme, new offensive coordinator Todd Downing called play-action on just 7.3% of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s drop-backs in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, and the offense cratered. Star receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were targeted just 14 times combined, and two-time defending rushing champion Derrick Henry was held to just 3.4 yards per carry. If this offense takes a big step back, the Titans can no longer be considered an AFC contender.