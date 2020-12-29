NFL MVP watch, Week 16: Aaron Rodgers rises to the top

Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were neck and neck entering the weekend, but a spectacular performance in prime time Sunday night might have given the Packers star the lead for good. Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the snow at Lambeau Field as the Packers throttled the Titans, 40-14. Green Bay can lock up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye this week with a win over the Bears or a Seahawks loss to the 49ers, which might seal the deal for Rodgers. Since 2010, all but one of the league’s MVP winners -- running back Adrian Peterson in 2012 — have been a quarterback on a top-two seed. After two unremarkable seasons – for his standards anyway – Rodgers has been the league’s most efficient passer. He’s likely to become the first quarterback to ever have a season with a 70% completion rate, 4,000 passing yards and five or fewer interceptions and leads the league in the expected points added plus completion percentage over expectation rankings put together by Ben Baldwin of The Athletic.