NFL MVP watch, Week 14: Can Josh Allen make a late charge?

While the debate will rightly be focused around Mahomes and Rodgers during the final three weeks, Allen has put himself in the discussion with a few more strong performances. In his past five games, he’s completed 71.5% of his passes, averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and has thrown 12 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. The lone loss during that stretch came to the Cardinals on Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Allen doesn’t quite have the same numbers as Mahomes or Rodgers (28 touchdown passes, nine interceptions, 7.38 adjusted net yards per attempt), but he’s led the Bills to the cusp of their first division title since 1995 and has shown immense improvement as a passer. He’s also offered more value on the ground, rushing for 350 yards and six touchdowns (His 35 total touchdowns this season are a franchise record). The Bills (10-3) would need to sweep the Broncos, Patriots and Dolphins with Allen putting up some of the biggest statistical performances of his career for him to seriously be in consideration, but the fact that he sits just behind two of the best to ever play the position should not be lost among NFL fans.