NFL MVP watch, Week 10: Kyler Murray is building his case

Maybe this is an overreaction to Sunday’s “Hail Murray” in the Cardinals' stunning 32-30 win over the Bills, but there are plenty of reasons the 2019 No. 1 overall pick deserves to be in the MVP conversation. As was the case for the Ravens' Lamar Jackson in his MVP season, Murray’s rushing ability makes him one of the league’s most productive players. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to have a passing and rushing touchdown in five consecutive games, and the first since 1950 to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns in his first 10 games of a season. He’s on pace for 5,295 total yards and 48 total touchdowns this season, and the Cardinals (6-3) are in contention for their first division title since 2015. Even if he doesn’t win, the 23-year-old has proved to be a force to be reckoned with.