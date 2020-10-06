NFL MVP watch, Week 4: Russell Wilson is on top, but Josh Allen isn’t far behind

Mahomes was far from perfect Monday night in a 26-10 win over the Patriots, throwing two would-be interceptions that were dropped and another that was bizarrely blown dead and not reviewed. But even his subpar games are the kind most quarterbacks would kill for. He completed 65.5% of his attempts, threw two touchdown passes (though both came on touch passes inside the 10-yard line) and was sacked just once while scrambling for 28 yards. Through four games, he has 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to start a season 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season. He didn’t deserve his stat line Monday night, but it won’t be held against him when the end-of-season accounting is done.