The Ravens value versatility perhaps more than anything else when it comes to finding defensive players. Baun’s future in the NFL is as an off-ball linebacker, but he was one of the nation’s best pass rushers when the Badgers asked him to be. The ability to bring pressure off the edge on one play and cover the middle of the field the next is exactly what defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and the Ravens are looking for. If there were questions about his strength at 238 pounds, he answered them with 24 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, which ranked third among linebackers at the combine.