Baltimore Sun’s BEST party in 2 weeks
Sports NFL

How to watch the 2019 NFL draft

NFL DRAFT

Where: Nashville, Tenn.

When: Thursday through Saturday

TV (all three days): ABC (Ch. 2 in Baltimore, Ch. 7 in Washington), ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online (all three days): NFL.com/Watch

DAY 1

Round 1: Coverage of the first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and the Ravens are scheduled to select at No. 22.

The complete first-round draft order, with overall number of picks for each team:

1. Arizona Cardinals (10 picks overall in the draft)

2. San Francisco 49ers (6)

3. New York Jets (6)

4. Oakland Raiders (8)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

6. New York Giants (12)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)

8. Detroit Lions (9)

9. Buffalo Bills (10)

10. Denver Broncos (8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (11)

12. Green Bay Packers (10)

13. Miami Dolphins (7)

14. Atlanta Falcons (9)

15. Washington Redskins (9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7)

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns (8))

18. Minnesota Vikings (8)

19. Tennessee Titans (6)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)

21. Seattle Seahawks (4)

22. Baltimore Ravens (8)

23. Houston Texans (7)

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears (5))

25. Philadelphia Eagles (7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (9)

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (6))

28. Los Angeles Chargers (7)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (8)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints (6))

31. Los Angeles Rams (7)

32. New England Patriots (12)

Day 2

Rounds 2-3 on Friday, begins at 7 p.m.

Day 3

Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, begins at 2 p.m.

Time teams have to make selection

Round 1: 10 minutes per pick

Round 2: 7 minutes per pick

Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per pick

Round 7: 4 minutes per pick

Ravens selections (eight)

First round, No. 22 overall

Third round, No. 85

Third round, No. 102 (compensatory)

Fourth round, No. 113 (from Denver)

Fourth round, No. 123

Fifth round, No. 160

Sixth round, No. 191 (from Tennessee)

Seventh round, No. 193

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
61°