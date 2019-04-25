How to watch the 2019 NFL draft

NFL DRAFT
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
When: Thursday through Saturday
TV (all three days): ABC (Ch. 2 in Baltimore, Ch. 7 in Washington), ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online (all three days): NFL.com/Watch
DAY 1
Round 1: Coverage of the first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and the Ravens are scheduled to select at No. 22.
The complete first-round draft order, with overall number of picks for each team:
1. Arizona Cardinals (10 picks overall in the draft)
2. San Francisco 49ers (6)
3. New York Jets (6)
4. Oakland Raiders (8)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)
6. New York Giants (12)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)
8. Detroit Lions (9)
9. Buffalo Bills (10)
10. Denver Broncos (8)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (11)
12. Green Bay Packers (10)
13. Miami Dolphins (7)
14. Atlanta Falcons (9)
15. Washington Redskins (9)
16. Carolina Panthers (7)
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns (8))
18. Minnesota Vikings (8)
19. Tennessee Titans (6)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
21. Seattle Seahawks (4)
22. Baltimore Ravens (8)
23. Houston Texans (7)
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears (5))
25. Philadelphia Eagles (7)
26. Indianapolis Colts (9)
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (6))
28. Los Angeles Chargers (7)
29. Kansas City Chiefs (8)
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints (6))
31. Los Angeles Rams (7)
32. New England Patriots (12)
Day 2
Rounds 2-3 on Friday, begins at 7 p.m.
Day 3
Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, begins at 2 p.m.
Time teams have to make selection
Round 1: 10 minutes per pick
Round 2: 7 minutes per pick
Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per pick
Round 7: 4 minutes per pick
Ravens selections (eight)
First round, No. 22 overall
Third round, No. 85
Third round, No. 102 (compensatory)
Fourth round, No. 113 (from Denver)
Fourth round, No. 123
Fifth round, No. 160
Sixth round, No. 191 (from Tennessee)
Seventh round, No. 193