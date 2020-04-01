The best landing spots for the top offensive players in the 2020 NFL draft

Tyrod Taylor wants a chance to start for the Chargers, and he might get his wish. After serving as the bridge to Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, Taylor could have the same role in L.A., allowing Herbert, a raw, athletic prospect, to study on the sideline before taking the reins. The Chargers have one of the league’s best defenses, and the additions of Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner help shore up the offensive line. Tight end Hunter Henry, wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler form a solid core at the skill positions.