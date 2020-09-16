One bold prediction for every NFL team after Week 1 of the 2020 season

The Steelers have just a 6.4% chance of reaching the Super Bowl, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. But you can make a pretty compelling case for why they could. When Ben Roethlisberger was last healthy in 2018, he led the league in passing yards and the Steelers ranked sixth in offensive efficiency. Antonio Brown is gone, but JuJu Smith-Schuster has the potential to lead the league in receiving yards and young wideouts Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson could be stars in their first and second seasons, respectively. Tight end Eric Ebron had 13 touchdown catches with the Colts just two seasons ago. On the other side of the ball, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and edge rusher T.J. Watt are Defensive Player of the Year candidates, and Bud Dupree returns on the franchise tag after recording 11½ sacks last season. Getting past the Ravens and Chiefs will be tough, but Pittsburgh has the talent to pull it off.