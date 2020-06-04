Bills rookie QB Jake Fromm apologizes for ‘elite white people’ text message

Though the Bills did not have an immediate need at quarterback, general manager Brandon Beane acknowledged Fromm was too good of a talent to pass up when Buffalo made the 167th pick. With Josh Allen as Buffalo’s established starter, and with the NFL’s spring practice schedule wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, the expectation is for Fromm to compete with Matt Barkley for the backup job. Buffalo’s depth at the quarterback position is rounded out by Davis Webb.