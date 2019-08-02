Late acrobatic TD catch gives Broncos 14-10 victory over Falcons in Hall of Fame Game

Winfree began his college career at Maryland, catching 11 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2014. He was suspended for the final two regular-season games of that season for violating the student-athlete code of conduct and was suspended indefinitely in 2015 for a second violation before withdrawing from the university. The Englewood, N.J., native played the 2015 season at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Colorado, where he played for two seasons after suffering a torn ACL in 2016. He was drafted in the sixth round this past April by the Broncos.