Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos Jr. to sponsor Baltimore food drive Thursday

The Mount Pleasant Community Development Corporation will run a community food drive Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at its office in Northeast Baltimore — an effort funded by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos Jr., who grew up in Rosedale and graduated from Calvert Hall.
Amos reached out to the community organization and sought to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the corporation.
The group said it also partnered with the Maryland Food Bank, which donated 6,000 pounds of produce; Chuck Paterakis and the H&S Bakery, who gave 400 loaves of bread; and local companies such as Cloverland, Holsinger Meat Market and Richardson Farm for discounted food items.
Families wishing to participate should drive to 6000 Radecke Avenue with photo identification, and organization members will place the food in the trunks of their vehicles. The group has asked that families limit themselves to two per vehicle.
For more information, call 410-325-3080 ext. 270 or visit www.mpdcorp.org.