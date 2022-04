Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies in auto accident in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida.

Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. The former Ohio State star, a Heisman Trophy finalist and third-team All-American with the Buckeyes in 2018, was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released.

A New Jersey native who moved to Maryland in ninth grade, Haskins became a star for Bullis School in Potomac, where he a consensus four-star prospect. Haskins originally committed to the University of Maryland, but later flipped his pledge to Ohio State after the Terps fired coach Randy Edsall and offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was not retained.

“An utter shock. Absolutely gutted,” Locksley, now the Terps’ head coach, tweeted Saturday morning after news broke about Haskins’ death. “There are no words to make sense of this. Our relationship went beyond this game of football, Dwayne was an amazing young man with a bright future ahead of him. Gone way too soon.”

The Steelers gave Haskins a chance to continue his career in January 2021 when they signed him a month after being released by Washington. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.

Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter,” Colbert said in January.

Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky and other skill position players, including running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

This story will be updated.