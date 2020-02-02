Redskins tight end, former Maryland star Vernon Davis announces retirement on Super Bowl pregame show

Washington Redskins tight end and former Maryland star Vernon Davis announced his retirement Sunday in a video on Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show.
Davis, 36, appeared in a skit with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison as part of Gronkowski’s retirement crew, the “Golden Gronks”.
“That’s right, I’m retired," said Davis, who suffered a concussion in Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2019 season. He also missed the last two games of 2018 with a concussion.
Davis, who was drafted No. 6 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006 out of Maryland, ranks sixth in touchdowns (63) and ninth in receptions (583) for a tight end in NFL history. In 14 seasons with the 49ers, Denver Broncos and Redskins, Davis had 7,562 receiving yards. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos after being acquired in a midseason trade from the 49ers.
Davis, a Washington native who played at Dunbar High School in D.C., spent the past four seasons with the Redskins, catching 122 passes for 1,721 yards and eight touchdowns in 50 games.
An aspiring actor, Davis has appeared in TV series “The League” and “Inside Amy Schumer” and the 2017 movie “Baywatch” and will appear in a movie coming out this fall called “Hell on the Border," directed by Wes Miller, about the first black deputy marshal west of Mississippi.
Men’s college lacrosse: Top-ranked Salisbury opened the season with a 27-3 win over Berry at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Cross Ferrara and Griffin Moroney each had four goals and two assists to lead the Seagulls. Van Parker added three goals and an assist. Salisbury will host 16th-ranked Lynchburg in its home opener on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s college basketball: Nicole Enabosi had 27 points and 16 rebounds and Jasmine Dickey (Catonsville) scored 17 points to help host Delaware (7-13, 3-6 Colonial Athletic Association) secure a 69-62 win over Towson (10-10, 5-4). Kionna Jeter scored 28 points and Q. Murray added 14 for the Tigers, who lost their second straight game. Towson plays at James Madison next Sunday at 2 p.m.