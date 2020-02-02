Redskins tight end, former Maryland star Vernon Davis announces retirement on Super Bowl pregame show

Davis, who was drafted No. 6 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006 out of Maryland, ranks sixth in touchdowns (63) and ninth in receptions (583) for a tight end in NFL history. In 14 seasons with the 49ers, Denver Broncos and Redskins, Davis had 7,562 receiving yards. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos after being acquired in a midseason trade from the 49ers.