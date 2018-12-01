Digest (Nov. 30): XFL plans to include franchise at Audi Field in Washington

The XFL plans to include a franchise in Washington when it relaunches in 2020, a person familiar with the process told The Washington Post. The new professional football team will play its home games at Audi Field, sharing the stadium with D.C. United for at least part of the year. An XFL spokesman declined to comment Friday on its plans. The league has scheduled a news conference for next Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where it’s expected to announce the eight cities that will field teams in its inaugural season. The revived league, which is owned by pro wrestling magnate Vince McMahon, plans to begin play in February 2020 with a 10-week regular season slate. The schedule for Washington’s as-yet unnamed team will likely overlap for at least a few weeks with D.C. United’s, meaning stadium officials will have to prep the field for both soccer and football. The news of Washington’s franchise was first reported Friday by The Athletic. The Washington XFL team is not expected to name a coach or announce a team nickname, logo or colors until early next year. It is not yet clear where the new franchise will be headquartered, or where it will practice. League officials have previously said that XFL teams will feature 40-man rosters, and that players will be signed to year-round contracts, with salaries averaging around $75,000.

— Rick Maese, The Washington Post

Et cetera

Mids fall in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney

The Michigan women’s volleyball team earned a straight-sets victory over Navy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-10, in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday in Pittsburgh. The Mids, making their first tournament appearance since joining Division I in 1991, finished the season 23-10. Kelsey Kingsland led Navy with eight kills, Katie Patrick had five blocks, Patricia Mattingly added 19 assists and Sydney Shearn had a game-high 22 digs for Navy. Michigan will face the Iona-Pittsburgh winner tonight in the second round.

Men’s college basketball: Bucknell senior guard Kimbal Mackenzie (John Carroll) is among the 30 NCAA men’s basketball student-athletes selected as candidates for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award. Mackenzie has a 3.47 GPA as an economics major at Bucknell. The senior co-captain is a three-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll selection.