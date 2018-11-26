Digest (Nov. 26): Redskins’ Trent Williams back at practice after hospital scare

Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams practiced Monday and has been fully cleared after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance following the team’s game at Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Williams said the medical staff was worried he had suffered a bruised liver in the team’s 31-23 loss to the Cowboys, but that wasn’t the case. He had a bruised rib diagnosed. “I was a tad bit dehydrated, so I was a little lightheaded and stuff,” Williams said. “They just wanted to be safe [rather] than sorry.” The six-time Pro Bowl selection also said his surgically repaired thumb is a challenge to play with, considering the cast virtually takes away the use of his right hand. The cast immobilizes the joint, but keeps him from grabbing while blocking. He also experiences pain from impacts while blocking. The Redskins were able to get an extra workout in this week, with their next game coming next Monday night in Philadelphia. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), linebacker Zach Brown (knee), defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (calf), linebacker Ryan Anderson, linebacker McKinzy Cassanova, tackle Morgan Moses (ankle), and tight ends Jordan Reed and Jeremy Sprinkle did not participate during the portion of practice open to the media.

— Kareem Copeland, The Washington Post

Et cetera

No. 7 Terps women set to host Georgia Tech

The No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball team (6-0) will host Georgia Tech (5-1) on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terps and the Yellow Jackets will tip off at 6:30 and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Maryland is 49-18 all-time vs. Georgia Tech and 7-1 against the Yellow Jackets at Xfinity Center. The Terps have won the past six matchups, and this is their first meeting since 2014. Junior Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) scored 21 points to lead Maryland to a 58-51 win over No. 24 Georgia on Saturday in the Terps’ final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament. Maryland is No. 2 in the NCAA in rebounds per game (52.33) and rebounding margin (plus-19.7). Freshman Shakira Austin is second in the country in blocks (3.83 per game) and No. 5 in rebounds (13.8).

More women’s college basketball: Seven Central Connecticut players scored at least six points to help the Blue Devils (1-4) earn a 60-36 win over host Morgan State (1-7). Central Connecticut shot 43.9 percent from the field while holding the Bears to 24.6 percent. Adre’onia Coleman scored 14 points and Ashia McCalla added 13 for Morgan.

Baseball: The Washington Nationals signed right-hander Henderson Álvarez to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, a person familiar with the agreement told The Washington Post. Álvarez, 28, spent last season pitching in the Mexican League, which is recognized as Triple-A level by Major League Baseball. He established himself at age 22 with the Toronto Blue Jays, threw a no-hitter at age 23 with the Marlins and was an All-Star with a 2.65 ERA in Miami by age 24. Then, in 2015, he underwent surgery to repair a tear in his throwing shoulder and underwent another shoulder surgery in 2016.

— Chelsea Janes, The Washington Post

» The New York Yankees claimed former Orioles right-hander Parker Bridwell off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Bridwell, 27, an Oriole in 2016, spent the past two seasons with the Angels, going a combined 11-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 26 games, 21 of them starts. The Orioles drafted Bridwell in the ninth round in 2010.

NFL: The Arizona Cardinals placed former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes on injured reserve with a thumb injury, ending his season. Bynes played for the Ravens from 2011 to 2013 and tackled the San Francisco 49ers’ Ted Ginn Jr. on the last play of Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013.

NHL: The Montreal Canadiens placed defenseman Karl Alzner on waivers. Alzner, 30, played for the Washington Capitals from 2008-09 to 2016-17, after which he signed a five-year, $23.125 million free-agent deal with Montreal.