Digest (May 20): Redskins' Reuben Foster carted off field with apparent knee injury

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster appeared to injure his left knee during his first snap at an offseason practice Monday and was taken off the field on a cart. His left leg was stabilized before he was carted off, and while the team awaits an MRI and other tests, it didn't look good. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the team fears Foster suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Washington claimed Foster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in Tampa, Fla., in November. Prosecutors there decided in January not to pursue a case against the 25-year-old, dismissing the first-degree misdemeanor battery charge. The NFL fined Foster two game checks for the 2019 season but did not suspend him.

Horse racing: The TV audience in Baltimore for Saturday’s Preakness race was down 10.65% compared with that in 2018. Those are household figures from Nielsen that measure the size of the audience during the actual running of the race. They are provided by WBAL-TV, the NBC affiliate that aired NBC’s coverage of the race in the Baltimore market. In 2018, the race scored a 17.19 rating, while Saturday’s was rated at 15.36. That translates roughly to the race being viewed in about 183,589 homes in 2018 vs. 164,044 in the Baltimore TV market Saturday. For the full quarter hour in which the race was run, the Baltimore rating dropped from 14.1 in 2018 to 13.0 Saturday, or about 8%. Overnight ratings were down 21% nationally with NBC Sports reporting a 4.3 rating for its full telecast Saturday vs. 5.5 last year. Baltimore led all markets for viewing of the race, according to Nielsen data provided by NBC Sports.

— David Zurawik

NFL: The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 69 total youth football teams from eight nonprofit programs throughout the state of Maryland. The Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to over 600 local youth athletes. Additionally, alongside the NFL Foundation and USA Football, the Ravens awarded equipment grants to 15 other Baltimore-area youth and school-based programs. Each equipment grant is valued at $1,000 and provides resources such as: tackle football equipment from Riddell, flag football equipment, uniforms, field and practice equipment, wearable technology from Catapult and more. The 2019 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients: Emmorton Buccaneers Football Program (13 teams); FCA Park Heights Saints (10); Harundale Rebels Youth Football (9); Joppatowne Seahawks (6); Northwood Football League, Inc. (9); South Caroline Mustangs (5); Tuscarora Jr. Titans (9); Your Future Leaders (YFL) Cardinals (8)

NHL: The Washington Capitals re-signed Shane Gersich and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts. After Washington signed Gersich out of the University of North Dakota late in the 2017-18 season and the speedy forward appeared in two playoff games, Gersich spent the entire 2018-19 season in the American Hockey League. With the Hershey Bears, he scored six goals and 16 assists in 66 games, and he could contend for a depth forward role in training camp. Gersich’s NHL cap hit will be the league-minimum $700,000 but he’s guaranteed to make at least $125,000 even if he’s in the AHL again this year. Pinho signed with the Capitals last year after spending four seasons at Providence, and his two-way contract carries a $700,000 cap hit when he’s in the NHL with a $100,000 salary when he’s in the AHL. The 24-year-old Pinho scored four goals with eight assists in 73 regular-season games with Hershey and two points in eight playoffs games.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post

Media: Bob Costas won the fifth annual Sam Lacy-Wendell Smith award, presented by the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at Maryland to a journalist who has spent a career promoting racial and gender equality in sports. Costas will accept the award Sunday at Nationals Park before the game between the Marlins and Nationals. Lacy, the longtime sports editor for the Baltimore Afro-American, was the first African-American member of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Smith was a chronicler of Jackie Robinson while working for the Pittsburgh Courier and with Lacy pushed Branch Rickey to sign Robinson for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1945. Previous winners of the award were Claire Smith (ESPN), James Brown (CBS), Bill Rhoden (The Undefeated) and Michael Wilbon (ESPN).

Women’s college basketball: Maryland rising sophomore Taylor Mikesell was named to the 12-player roster for the 2019 USA Women’s Pan American Games team. Mikesell, voted Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the league’s head coaches, is the youngest player named to the squad. The team will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23 to Aug. 5 before competing in the 2019 Pan American Games Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.

College baseball: Maryland will be the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten tournament and take on third-seeded Illinois Wednesday at 10 a.m. (Big Ten Network) in Omaha, Neb. … Johns Hopkins will host a Super Regional as the Blue Jays welcome Shenandoah with Game 1 of the best-of-three series held Friday at 11 a.m.