Colts make tweaks to uniforms honoring Baltimore, introduce secondary logo featuring Indiana state outline

The Indianapolis Colts announced changes to their uniforms and introduced a new logo and wordmark Monday, making tweaks that honor the team’s past in Baltimore and its current home in Indiana.
The changes include a new “Colts” wordmark reminiscent of the franchise’s old font, a new secondary logo featuring a block "C" with the outline of Indiana inside the letter and new jersey numbers, which mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s and 1960s, when the team was still in Baltimore.
It’s the first time the Colts have used the Indiana state outline since moving from Baltimore in 1994, leaving the city without an NFL team until the Browns relocated in 1996.
The Colts also said Monday that the team’s historic “Bucking Horse” logo, used from 1961 to 1978, “will be tied to historical or throwback campaigns.”
“The Horseshoe remains our most iconic and timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” Colts vice chairman and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. “These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.”
Additionally, the Colts introduced an expanded color palette that includes “anvil black” and a lighter gray color used on the face masks. The white jerseys will now feature a black Nike swoosh.