Once a McDonogh football player, Charles McDonald makes a name for himself as NFL writer

“I took some time to figure things out and I was taking English at Gettysburg and it’s not a real journalism track — they didn’t have one,” McDonald said. "I studied English and learned how to write and in my free time, I had this blog. I had this blog where I did weird draft reports. I used to watch Aaron Donald tape when he was at Pitt because I played defensive line and he was like the god back then. I used to watch his Pittsburgh games to see if I could get some tips and tricks from him.