What happened to critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin? A University of Maryland Medical School cardiologist explains.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) collides with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first half Monday in Cincinnati. Hamlin is in critical condition with an injury suffered on the play. Dr. Scott Jerome, an assistant professor of medicine and a practicing cardiologist with the University of Maryland Medical Medical System, said it appeared Hamlin suffered commotio cordis, Latin for “agitation of the heart.” (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

A matter of milliseconds might have been the difference between Damar Hamlin continuing on to the next play rather than collapsing and in need of lifesaving measures.

“If you get hit in the chest,” the University of Maryland Medical School cardiologist said, “if it happens between heartbeats in a very small window, it can put the heart in ventricular fibrillation.

“The heart stops beating,” said Dr. Scott Jerome, an assistant professor of medicine and a practicing cardiologist with the University of Maryland Medical Medical System.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was in critical condition Monday night after he collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He got up but then collapsed, and as those in the stadium and a “Monday Night Football” audience watched aghast, medical personnel administered CPR and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used on him. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Jerome, who was not watching the game but looked at replays, said it appears that Hamlin suffered commotio cordis, Latin for “agitation of the heart,” from being struck in the chest at a particular time in the heart rhythm cycle. That causes an interruption in the heart’s electrical signal, and cardiac arrest.

Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined on the field. (Jeff Dean/AP)

“It’s a very narrow window,” Jerome said.

The phenomenon has been seen in youth baseball and in lacrosse when balls strike players in the chest, he said.

And indeed, on April 16, 2021, Loyola Blakefield defenseman Peter Laake was struck in the chest by a shot during a game against McDonogh and collapsed. Team staff and two doctors in the stands rushed to treat him, using an AED, before he was taken to a hospital. After a brief hospital stay and tests, he was cleared to play and this fall committed to the University of Maryland.

Young athletes are more vulnerable compared with older, professional athletes who are more capable of absorbing the blow.

“These football players, they’re beefy and have a lot to absorb the hit,” Jerome said.

Commotio cordis is rare, with fewer than 30 cases reported every year, according to an article in the National Library of Medicine.

Jerome said the prognosis should be “pretty good” for Hamlin, given that “they have all the medical equipment on the field.”