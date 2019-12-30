But the Mayfield-to-Beckham connection never got consistent with Kitchens also handling play-calling duties and the Browns were one of the league's most penalized teams for much of the year. Injuries were also a problem, but there were numerous self-inflicted issues — none bigger than star defensive end Myles Garrett being suspended indefinitely for ripping off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him in the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 14 home game.