Browns’ defense doesn’t mind being overshadowed by stars

NOTES: RB Duke Johnson (right hamstring) did not practice after limping off the field Friday, and RB Kareem Hunt (groin) remains on the active/non-football injury list. Cleveland signed RB A.J. Ouellette for depth. “Duke is a quick healer, but we need to make sure this injury doesn’t linger,” Kitchens said. “It’s kind of a day-to-day thing.” . Beckham continued to impress his teammates by making a number of one-handed catches. “He’s one of the greatest I’ve ever seen at that position,” Williams said. . Former Browns QB Brian Sipe, DT Jerry Sherk and G Robert E. Jackson addressed the squad on the field. “Our guys can see the passion from our fans, but I also want them to know about the history of the Cleveland Browns,” Kitchens said.