“He played until the runner was down,” Carr said Wednesday. “He was there whether he was by himself or if it was two or three [tacklers]. He played until the whistle. I would just watch him because he was so competitive. He used to say, ‘We’ve got to have everybody around the ball on defense. When we play O.J. Simpson and the Buffalo Bills, the way you tackle O.J. Simpson is with eight or nine of us.’