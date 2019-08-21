Jets’ Brandon Copeland, former Ravens LB and Gilman graduate, suspended by NFL for PED violation

Brandon Copeland of the New York Jets has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The linebacker, who started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with the Ravens, is a graduate of Gilman and a native of Sykesville.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, Copeland said he began taking a supplement after “multiple verifications” that it was safe to use. He claims the supplement was contaminated with a banned substance that was not on its label.
“I’ve had a roller coaster ride of a career and all of my previous test results have been negative,” he wrote.
Copeland hinted that he would appeal the suspension.
“Although I can NEVER make up for time loss on the field and away from my teammates who have become family, my team and I will be taking the necessary steps to rectify this situation to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.
Copeland, 28, is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Jets’ active roster Oct. 7, following the team’s Week 5 game at Philadelphia.
Copeland was a key contributor on defense and special teams last year, his first with the Jets. He had a career-high five sacks while starting 10 games. He has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.
Women’s college lacrosse: Reigning national champion Maryland will compete in the Team USA Fall Classic, facing both the U.S. and Canadian national teams. The event, which will take place at the US Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, is scheduled for the Oct. 18-20 weekend, which coincides with Terps coach Cathy Reese’s National Lacrosse Hall of Fame induction on Oct. 19.
This marks the first time Maryland will participate in the Fall Classic, which has invited the current women’s and men’s national champions for the second year in a row.
NBA: Washington Wizards individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WashingtonWizards.com and at any local Ticketmaster outlet (including the Capital One Arena box office).
The Wizards’ home opener is Oct. 30 at Capital One Arena versus the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. Washington will play 20 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with eight of those dates falling on Friday night and six on Saturday night (with all Saturday night matchups beginning at 8 p.m.). This season’s home schedule also includes two holiday games: a New Year’s Day matchup against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. and an MLK Day matinée against the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 20) at 2 p.m.
Women’s college bowling: Mount St. Mary’s added Haley Carroll to its coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
Men’s college cross country: Johns Hopkins finished second in the Centennial Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.