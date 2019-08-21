Advertisement

Jets’ Brandon Copeland, former Ravens LB and Gilman graduate, suspended by NFL for PED violation

By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 21, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland will miss the first four games of the NFL season because of a suspension for violating the league's drug policy. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Brandon Copeland of the New York Jets has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The linebacker, who started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with the Ravens, is a graduate of Gilman and a native of Sykesville.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Copeland said he began taking a supplement after “multiple verifications” that it was safe to use. He claims the supplement was contaminated with a banned substance that was not on its label.

God’s Plan > My Plan I’ve spent the better part of 28 years building and working on my legacy. This offseason, I began taking a supplement AFTER multiple verifications that it was safe for me to use. Unfortunately, this supplement was contaminated with a banned substance - NOT on its label. Regardless of the reason, League policy says I am responsible for what is in my body. I’ve had a roller coaster ride of a career and all of my previous test results have been negative. I trust that the ppl who know my heart understand that I would never intentionally take a banned substance. To be quite honest, Im very fond of hard work and wouldn’t want success with the artificial help. Having to be away from my dream for something that was beyond my control will be tough for me however in similar fashion to how I handle other obstacles in my life I will approach this one with a “WATCH WHAT I DO WITH THIS OPPORTUNITY” mentality because my life dreams/missions still continue. Although I can NEVER make up for time loss on the field and away from my teammates who have become family, my team and I will be taking the necessary steps to rectify this situation to the fullest extent of the law. Understanding that God does not make mistakes, I will take this opportunity to thank Him for my blessings - the good, the bad and of course, the ugly. This is simply a chapter in my journey that is still being written. And as always, never let the obstacle become bigger than the OPPORTUNITY 🙏🏽

“I’ve had a roller coaster ride of a career and all of my previous test results have been negative,” he wrote.

Copeland hinted that he would appeal the suspension.

“Although I can NEVER make up for time loss on the field and away from my teammates who have become family, my team and I will be taking the necessary steps to rectify this situation to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

Copeland, 28, is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Jets’ active roster Oct. 7, following the team’s Week 5 game at Philadelphia.

Copeland was a key contributor on defense and special teams last year, his first with the Jets. He had a career-high five sacks while starting 10 games. He has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.

