Who is Raheem Mostert? Journeyman running back, cut by six teams, becomes star for 49ers

“It just made me stronger,” he said. “I got immune to being cut. I wanted to show the world what I can do. And honestly it was just one of those things where I really had a talk with my wife and I was saying, what do you think should happen after that cut? And she basically said, ‘Hey, if you love your job, if you love this sport, you will do anything for it. And if you love what you do, you would do anything for it.’ And that was my philosophy from here on out.”