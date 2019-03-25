Baltimore Colts defensive end Ordell Braase, who played on three NFL championship teams, dies at 87

Former Baltimore Colts player Ordell Braase died Monday morning from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, his longtime partner Deanne Robinson confirmed. He was 87.

Mr. Braase was a longtime defensive end for the Colts, and he played on three NFL championship teams during 12 years with the team.

“He had a wonderful life. There was more to him than football,” Ms. Robinson said. “He never forgot his friends that he grew up with, and he worked really hard to become a football player.”

Mr. Braase played his entire career with the Colts. He was drafted by Baltimore in 1954 and played from 1957-1968. He was selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 1966 and 1967.

Mr. Braase and Ms. Robinson, his partner of about 21 years, traveled between the Baltimore area and Bradenton, Fla. About four years ago, they moved to Florida, she said.

“He handled this condition with such grace. He never complained, and he was — most of the time — very courteous and gracious to the people that helped him,” Ms. Robinson said. “He was charming til the end.”

This article will be updated.

