Former Baltimore Colts player Anthony 'Bubba' Green dies at 61

Anthony “Bubba” Green, a former Baltimore Colts defensive lineman who later in life became a public safety advocate, died of cancer Friday, according to his family. He was 61.

Green’s 14-year-old daughter, Deanna Green, died in 2006 after being electrocuted by a fence in Druid Hill Park. After the child’s death, he and his wife, Nancy Arrington, started the Deanna’s Lyric Foundation to provide scholarships to students of the performing arts.

They also petitioned lawmakers to improve safety of electrical fences through the "Deanna Camille Green Rule.” Adopted by the Maryland Public Service Commission in 2011, the law requires state electric companies to eliminate dangerous "contact voltage" in public objects that can transmit electricity, such as streetlights, traffic signals and playground equipment.

Green was drafted in the sixth round by the Colts in 1981 and played one season in the NFL, finishing with an interception and a fumble recovery in 15 games (10 starts).

