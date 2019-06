Associated Press

If Chuck Pagano does not last a lot longer as coach of the Indianapolis Colts, his team's bizarre, botched fake punt against the New England Patriots might very well stand out as a symbol of his sudden fall from grace. The play in the Colts' 34-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday night was a failure in every way possible — poorly conceived, poorly executed. So was Pagano's explanation of what went on. Here's what happened: Trailing by six late in the third quarter, Indianapolis had fourth-and-3 at its 37; after initially lining up in a standard punt formation, the Colts shifted nine players toward one sideline; they put two near the football, receiver Griff Whelan (lined up as the snapper) and safety Colt Anderson (lined up as the quarterback, right behind Whelan); even though the Patriots had three players right there, Whelan hiked to Anderson, who was tackled right away. Adding to the embarrassment of a sequence that Pagano acknowledged “played a huge factor in this loss” was that the Colts were whistled for a penalty because not enough players were along the line of scrimmage. Gifted a short field, Tom Brady swiftly drove the Patriots to a TD, and that pretty much was that. Reacting in real time, former NFL receiver Cris Collinsworth spoke for millions of TV viewers by exclaiming on NBC's broadcast of the game: “What was the plan?!” Pagano — whose Colts are 0-3 outside the terrible AFC South — attempted to offer an answer afterward. He spoke about hoping to perhaps catch the Patriots with 12 men on the field or “misaligned,” and about how if that didn't happen, his players were supposed to take a delay-of-game penalty. He also referred to a “communication breakdown,” and noted: “I didn't do a good enough job of coaching it during the week.”