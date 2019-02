Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns against Seattle. Watson has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive games and is the first rookie in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Watson has 16 touchdown passes in his past four games, the most in league annals by a rookie in any four-game span. This season, Watson has 19 passing touchdowns, the most ever by a rookie in his first seven games of a season. Watson has also passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (18 from 1998-1999) for the most passing touchdowns by a player in his first seven career games.