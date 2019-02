Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Elijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Kansas City Chiefs' 5-yard line for a 6-yard gain before being brought down by safety Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl I in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 1967. Pitts scored a touchdown three plays later as the Packers won, 35-10. Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr was named Most Valuable Player after completing 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.